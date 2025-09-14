Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 31,794 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 219.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,794 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 107,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $6,650,591.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 892,507 shares in the company, valued at $55,219,408.09. This represents a 10.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $13,098,864.14. Following the sale, the insider owned 461,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,146,635. This represents a 29.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 446,371 shares of company stock worth $28,954,715. 2.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.6%

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $63.70 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.53. The company has a market cap of $108.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 9.78%.The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

