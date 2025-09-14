Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 243 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 7.9% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 671.0% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 7.9% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 184.5% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 7.2% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $67.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $288.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

