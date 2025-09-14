Delphi Management Inc. MA Sells 1,841 Shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG

Delphi Management Inc. MA lessened its position in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Stag Industrial makes up approximately 1.4% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average is $35.18.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

Stag Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 29.14%.The company had revenue of $207.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Stag Industrial’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.32%.

Insider Activity at Stag Industrial

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $922,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,113.42. This trade represents a 76.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stag Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

