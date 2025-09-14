Delphi Management Inc. MA Has $1.49 Million Holdings in National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Delphi Management Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. National Fuel Gas makes up approximately 1.4% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,153,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $170,515,000 after purchasing an additional 491,890 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,495,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,458,000 after purchasing an additional 48,202 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,174,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,031,000 after purchasing an additional 155,711 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,104,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,493,000 after purchasing an additional 22,320 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 93.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 951,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,315,000 after purchasing an additional 460,100 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NYSE:NFG opened at $88.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.61. National Fuel Gas Company has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $89.82.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $531.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.12 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-6.950 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.45%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

