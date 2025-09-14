Liquity (LQTY) Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Liquity has a total market cap of $80.22 million and $17.03 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Liquity has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity token can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00000727 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Liquity Token Profile

Liquity was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,252,103 tokens. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

