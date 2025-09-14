Delphi Management Inc. MA Invests $1.28 Million in REV Group, Inc. $REVG

Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in REV Group by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in REV Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in REV Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in REV Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in REV Group by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

REV Group Price Performance

REVG opened at $61.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. REV Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $64.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.15.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. REV Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $644.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. REV Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on REVG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of REV Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of REV Group from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of REV Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

REV Group Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

