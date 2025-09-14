Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Decreases By 47.5%

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 36,600 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the August 15th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 112,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MYD opened at $10.59 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 251.6% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 473,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 339,141 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 33.4% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 744,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 186,551 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

