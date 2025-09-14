Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Decreases By 47.5%

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 36,600 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the August 15th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 112,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance
Shares of MYD opened at $10.59 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Stories
