CHS Inc. (CHSCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on September 30th

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th.
CHS Trading Up 0.1%
CHSCO stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. CHS has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48.
About CHS
