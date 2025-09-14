CHS Inc. (CHSCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on September 30th

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th.

CHS Trading Up 0.1%

CHSCO stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. CHS has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

