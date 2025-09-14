Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Decreases By 46.9%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 17,300 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the August 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 299,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ESGD opened at $92.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.55. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $92.89.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.