The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Short Interest Update

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,600 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the August 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

The Korea Fund Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:KF opened at $29.98 on Friday. The Korea Fund has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.97.

Institutional Trading of The Korea Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Korea Fund by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Korea Fund by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The Korea Fund by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Korea Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in The Korea Fund by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Korea Fund Company Profile

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

