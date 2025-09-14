Short Interest in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXJ) Decreases By 47.1%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 20,300 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the August 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 277,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIXJ opened at $33.15 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $33.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.10.

Institutional Trading of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXJ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan\u002FJul ETF (SIXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

