Delphi Management Inc. MA Trims Stock Holdings in AdvanSix $ASIX

Delphi Management Inc. MA lessened its stake in shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA owned about 0.19% of AdvanSix worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 135,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 49,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 22.3% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix Stock Down 1.4%

ASIX stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.64. AdvanSix has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $33.00.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is 22.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASIX. Wall Street Zen lowered AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Piper Sandler set a $32.00 price objective on AdvanSix in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AdvanSix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AdvanSix

AdvanSix Profile

(Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.