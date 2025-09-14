HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,733 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,664 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,733 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 360.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down previously from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cigna Group from $341.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Cigna Group from $354.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 price target on Cigna Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,400. The trade was a 52.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Group Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $302.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.04. Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $256.89 and a 52-week high of $370.83. The firm has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The business had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.72 EPS. Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 32.97%.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

