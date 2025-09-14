RF&L Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

RF&L Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for about 1.5% of RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,011,000 after purchasing an additional 908,554 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,785,000 after buying an additional 1,144,295 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,149,000 after buying an additional 955,529 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,747,000 after buying an additional 760,222 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 16.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,713,000 after acquiring an additional 352,473 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,527 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total value of $5,431,522.40. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 410,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,511,002.40. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,734 shares of company stock valued at $67,337,728 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $436.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $445.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.16. The company has a market capitalization of $109.44 billion, a PE ratio of -366.47, a P/E/G ratio of 135.63 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $256.00 and a 1 year high of $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.10.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

