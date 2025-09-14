Delphi Management Inc. MA Decreases Stake in Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

Delphi Management Inc. MA lowered its position in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,140,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,068,000 after acquiring an additional 339,089 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 909,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,875,000 after acquiring an additional 271,410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 576,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,876,000 after acquiring an additional 54,324 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,477,000 after acquiring an additional 174,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 288,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,944,000 after acquiring an additional 189,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $242.00 price objective on Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.78.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP opened at $233.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.73. Eagle Materials Inc has a 12-month low of $191.91 and a 12-month high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $634.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.52 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.36%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Stories

