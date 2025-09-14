Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Acquired by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 1.4% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 55,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,280,000 after purchasing an additional 35,901 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.1%

Caterpillar stock opened at $431.10 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $441.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $201.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,970. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. This represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,642 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $493.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.20.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

