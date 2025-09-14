Modus Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF $IYJ

Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF makes up about 1.8% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Modus Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,604,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,101,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $144.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $111.51 and a 1 year high of $147.27.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

