Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Bought by First Community Trust NA

First Community Trust NA raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 160.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,262 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 51,696 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 247.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 180,519 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 441,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 309,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 15,218 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83. The company has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

