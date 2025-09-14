First Citizens Financial Corp Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

First Citizens Financial Corp lowered its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises 1.1% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 425.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 491,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,577,000 after purchasing an additional 398,276 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 56,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 53,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $46.49 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.01.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

