Modus Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $3,095,000. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,687 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Erste Group Bank cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,035.00 target price on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.67.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total transaction of $3,899,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,419.04. This represents a 40.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total transaction of $595,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,222.10. This represents a 20.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,147 shares of company stock worth $5,031,130. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $967.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $429.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a twelve month low of $867.16 and a twelve month high of $1,078.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $960.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $974.64.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.50%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

