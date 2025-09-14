Modus Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in United States Antimony Co. $UAMY

Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in United States Antimony in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in United States Antimony in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in United States Antimony in the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the first quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UAMY. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of United States Antimony in a report on Thursday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of United States Antimony in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

United States Antimony Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of UAMY stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. United States Antimony Co. has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $612.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.25 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.24.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

