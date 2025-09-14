First Citizens Financial Corp Has $5.47 Million Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF $IYH

First Citizens Financial Corp decreased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,029 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF accounts for 3.0% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Citizens Financial Corp owned about 0.20% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 80.5% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 1.2%

IYH stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day moving average of $57.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $53.35 and a twelve month high of $66.48.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.