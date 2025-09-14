General Partner Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF $SPHY

General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHY. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,137,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,954,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,451,000 after buying an additional 4,666,949 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,186,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,936 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 111.6% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 944,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,111,000 after purchasing an additional 498,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 995,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,316,000 after purchasing an additional 445,570 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SPHY stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.42. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $24.07.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

