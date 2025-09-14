Modus Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Quantum Computing Inc. $QUBT

Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quantum Computing were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the first quarter worth $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 60.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 4.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quantum Computing news, CEO Yuping Huang sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $14,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 21,287,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,756,016.38. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Pouya Dianat sold 17,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $266,727.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,054,649 shares of company stock valued at $15,249,381. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUBT stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. Quantum Computing Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 3.88.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QUBT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Quantum Computing in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on Quantum Computing from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Quantum Computing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

