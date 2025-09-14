First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 1,431 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

First Citizens Financial Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $73.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.54 and its 200-day moving average is $66.62. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $73.36.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

