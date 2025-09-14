Arvest Investments Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stake in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Arvest Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:GD opened at $326.23 on Friday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $330.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.21.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. Barclays lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.78.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total transaction of $10,634,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,244,518.40. The trade was a 42.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total value of $5,600,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,260,782.80. This represents a 51.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,439 shares of company stock valued at $87,495,956. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

