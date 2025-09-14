CPA Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

CPA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,436,000 after purchasing an additional 330,550 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,621,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,228,000 after buying an additional 109,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,637,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,881,000 after buying an additional 271,661 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $471.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $455.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $472.54.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

