Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF $FLCB Holdings Lifted by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.35. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $22.17.

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

