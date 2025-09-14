JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Shares Purchased by CPA Asset Management LLC

CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.22. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.