RDA Financial Network Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 505 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total transaction of $31,350,943.89. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,837.74. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,348 shares of company stock worth $109,498,489 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 21st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.58.

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,188.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.88 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,218.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,132.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

