Arvest Investments Inc. Sells 588 Shares of Unilever PLC $UL

Arvest Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Unilever by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 139,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after buying an additional 19,012 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on UL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Unilever Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.40. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.42.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.5175 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.31%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

