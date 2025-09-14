Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Position Lessened by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 1,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 245 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $51,999,662. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $395.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.87, a PEG ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.57. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.11 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $440.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.