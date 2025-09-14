H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 25,400 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the August 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

H.I.S. Stock Performance

Shares of HISJF stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. H.I.S. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09.

H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $564.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.05 million.

H.I.S. Company Profile

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Thailand, Bali Island, Guam, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks; an online platform for various travel services; and bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya.

