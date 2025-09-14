Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $238.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

