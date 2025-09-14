Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Trading Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 16.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 643,180 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 333,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Klondike Silver Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$6.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.02.

About Klondike Silver

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.

