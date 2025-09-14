NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,008,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,932,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 539,650 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,835,000 after acquiring an additional 231,417 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $25,963,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 91,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NIKE from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NIKE from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Argus raised NIKE to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

NIKE Trading Down 1.6%

NIKE stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at $56,566,938.84. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

