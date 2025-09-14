TruWealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,481,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,810 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 6.9% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $125,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,473.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 7,719,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,500 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 25,026.8% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,437,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,333,000 after buying an additional 3,424,169 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,971,000 after buying an additional 3,293,159 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,304,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,289,000 after buying an additional 2,721,442 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,032,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average of $50.58. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.