Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $578,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 182.1% during the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 125.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.3%

T opened at $29.59 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $211.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.73.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

