JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND Shares Acquired by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF were worth $9,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBND. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $217,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JBND stock opened at $54.33 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.65 and a 1-year high of $55.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.21.

About JPMorgan Active Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.