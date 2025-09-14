6,859 Shares in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP Purchased by Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIHP. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,801.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DIHP opened at $30.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.54. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $30.02.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

