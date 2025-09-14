JTC (LON:JTC) Shares Up 12.7% – Still a Buy?

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) traded up 12.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,376 ($18.67) and last traded at GBX 1,322.66 ($17.94). 3,510,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 355% from the average session volume of 770,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,174 ($15.93).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 target price on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 target price on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 target price on shares of JTC in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JTC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,208.33.

Get JTC alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on JTC

JTC Trading Up 12.7%

About JTC

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29,789.64 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 952.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 900.53.

(Get Free Report)

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.