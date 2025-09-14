Private Client Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO

Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFLO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 17,265 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 488,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,743,000 after purchasing an additional 118,844 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 197.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $50.69.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

