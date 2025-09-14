10,000 Shares in Oklo Inc. $OKLO Purchased by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKLO. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Oklo by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Oklo by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Oklo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oklo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Oklo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oklo

In other news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $16,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,105,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,801,409.60. The trade was a 2.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $9,411,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,000. This trade represents a 37.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 641,387 shares of company stock valued at $37,967,315. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE OKLO opened at $82.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -196.78 and a beta of 0.59. Oklo Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $85.35.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $73.00 target price on Oklo and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Daiwa America upgraded Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Oklo in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Oklo from $55.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

View Our Latest Report on Oklo

Oklo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.