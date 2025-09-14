TrueWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,147 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,518 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $103.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.49 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.40. The firm has a market cap of $825.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $1,863,353.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,392,985 shares in the company, valued at $421,594,770.45. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $403,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,052,455 shares in the company, valued at $106,255,856.80. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,718,441 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.76.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

