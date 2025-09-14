Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $833,000 Investment in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 $UPRO

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPRO. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000.
ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Performance
Shares of UPRO stock opened at $107.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.70. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $45.88 and a fifty-two week high of $107.94.
ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Profile
The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.
