Jonathan Young Sells 586 Shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Young sold 586 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $25,209.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 196,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,470,551.96. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Young also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Jonathan Young sold 12,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $576,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 12th, Jonathan Young sold 12,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $597,375.00.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Jonathan Young sold 1,453 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $79,682.52.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKRO opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.66 and a quick ratio of 12.66. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.73 and a beta of -0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average of $46.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,859,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,840,000 after acquiring an additional 940,388 shares in the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 5,733,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,966,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 11.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,817,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,997,000 after acquiring an additional 495,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,230,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,256,000 after acquiring an additional 526,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,503,000 after acquiring an additional 250,821 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AKRO. HC Wainwright began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AKRO

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.