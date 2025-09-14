Fox Hill Wealth Management Has $226,000 Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. $SU

Fox Hill Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,098,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $680,847,000 after purchasing an additional 552,018 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 65.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,018,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $620,136,000 after buying an additional 6,311,513 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,377,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $595,398,000 after buying an additional 2,410,857 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 83.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,426,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,135,000 after buying an additional 5,658,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 12,290.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,418,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $480,760,000 after buying an additional 12,318,559 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.7%

SU opened at $41.73 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.56. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4135 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.77%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

