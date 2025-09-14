Icon Plc $ICLR Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 106,606 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Icon worth $71,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Icon by 15,701.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 68,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,730,000 after buying an additional 67,988 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Icon by 573.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Icon by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Icon in the 1st quarter valued at about $862,000. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its holdings in Icon by 7.8% in the first quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 55,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Icon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICLR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Icon from $170.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Icon from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Rothschild Redb raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Icon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Baird R W raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Icon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

Icon Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $175.00 on Friday. Icon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $125.10 and a fifty-two week high of $310.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.70.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Icon had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 9.82%.Icon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Icon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.000-14.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Icon

(Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.