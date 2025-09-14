SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF $SPHY Stake Raised by Arvest Investments Inc.

Arvest Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPHY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 47,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average is $23.47.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

