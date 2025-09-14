CPA Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,642 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF $DFAR

CPA Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $118,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3%

DFAR opened at $24.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.41. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

